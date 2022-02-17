SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Public High School Athletic Association, or NYSPHSAA, just announced the creation of a Girls Flag Football Pilot Program, scheduled to begin competition this spring.

In a partnership with the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, and New York Jets, 48 member schools across six sections of New York State were provided funds by the three NFL teams to support schools starting programs this April.

Watch as NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas discusses the importance of the Girls Flag Football Pilot Program, what local schools can participate in it, the basic plan going forward, and the opportunities it will provide.