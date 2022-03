SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente joins NewsChannel 9 to discuss the governor’s proposal to move the nanoengineering portion of SUNY Polytechnic Institute out of Utica and place it back in Albany.

Picente discusses the importance of SUNY Poly to the area, the benefits of having a high tech industry, and what the potential change might mean for Central New York.