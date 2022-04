SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On April 22 and 23, four probationary officers joined Syracuse police on their downtown patrols after a deadly shooting in Armory Square on April 16.

These officers also help out at all sorts of places, like Destiny USA and the New York State Fair.

NewsChannel 9 anchors Jeff Kulikowski and Christie Casciano interviewed the Onondaga County Probation Commissioner, Phillip Galuppi, about what these probation officers can do and how the efforts have been going.