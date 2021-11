(WSYR-TV) -- A $1.8 million marina is coming to Oswego, according to the Port of Oswego Authority Executive Director William Scriber.

The POA created the New York State Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) two years ago to help improve communities along Lake Ontario. Through this new program, the POA was awarded the money to build the marina at the former Goble Dry Dock and Shipyard at West First and Lake Street.