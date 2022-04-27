SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday is the fourth annual “Night of Nations” fundraiser at Refugee and Immigrant Self-Empowerment (RISE).

“Night of Nations” helps raise funds for RISE to enhance and continue essential services and celebrates cultural diversity. These services empower refugees and immigrants in Central New York. The night will also feature an online auction celebrating local businesses and artisans and all items will be available for bid virtually from wherever you are.

All funds raised will benefit programs and services for refugees and immigrants at home in Central New York.

NewsChannel 9 interviewed RISE Executive Director Haji Adan to discuss what RISE does and how they help refugees. Christie Casciano will also be this year’s event emcee!

You can donate to RISE directly or visit RISE’s website for more information.