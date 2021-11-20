Interview: Renee Hettich of Adoptive and Foster Family Coalition New York

(WSYR-TV) – November 20 marks National Adoption Day, an effort to focus attention on the thousands of children waiting to be adopted from foster care and recognizing the lives touched by adoption.

Renee Hettich, Director of the Adoptive and Foster Family Coalition of New York (AFFCNY), joins NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith to talk about the different services the nonprofit organization offers to children and families across Central New York.

AFFCNY was founded in 1975 as the New York State Citizens Coalition. The Coalition provides support, information and advocacy for foster, kinship and adoptive families in the Empire State and the professionals who serve them.

