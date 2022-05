(WSYR-TV) — There is a lot of focus on school safety after the tragedy in Texas. NewsChannel 9 spoke with officials in Tompkins County Wednesday about an expanded police presence, and the North Syracuse Central School District announced Thursday it was going to have cops at every elementary school in the district.

As for the district west of NSCSD, NewsChannel 9 was joined by Liverpool Superintendent Mark Potter Thursday to discuss potential plans for his district.