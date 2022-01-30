Interview: Steve Becker discusses the 2022 Winter Fair at the NYS Fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – This weekend, the 2022 Winter Fair inside the Expo Center at the New York State Fairgrounds will kick off.

This is the third year of this event featuring the food, rides, music and entertainment that people enjoy in the summer. The Nave Law Winter Fair will take place Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 6, 2022.

Advanced sale tickets are available here. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for teens/pre-teens and seniors. Children 10 and under will be admitted free of charge. At the door, admission is $7 for adults and $5 for teens/pre-teens and seniors. Children 10 and under will be admitted free of charge.

Parking is free and vehicles will be directed through gate 6 to park on the New York State Fairgrounds.