SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University will recognize and honor the life and legacy of Manny Breland at halftime of the men’s basketball game on Saturday.

Breland was the first black student from the Syracuse area to receive an athletic scholarship to attend SU. In 1952, he became a starting guard on the basketball team and took SU to its NCAA tournament birth.

Breland was much more after leaving college and a pillar in the local community before passing away in December.

Watch as Cydney Johnson, SU Vice President of Community Engagement and Government Relations, discusses the impact and importance of Manny Breland’s life during and after basketball.