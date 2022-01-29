Interview: Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds talks about recruiting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Only 24 fire departments in the entire world have earned the Seal of Excellence Award from the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

The Syracuse Fire Department is one of them and there’s now an opportunity for you to join that team.

Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds joined NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith on Saturday to talk about the department’s recruitment efforts and qualifications for someone to become a Syracuse firefighter.

To apply, you must take the Onondaga County Civil Service exam. The deadline to apply is Friday, February 11.

Qualifications include:

$25.00 non-refundable application fee

Must be an Onondaga County resident

Must be 18-years-old

Must be a high school graduate or holder of a high school equivalent diploma

Must be United States citizen

Must have a New York State driver’s license

Already short on numbers, the Syracuse Fire Department could face a staggering amount of members who are eligible to retire soon.

Out of our budgeted positions, we have 374. The life of this exam, when the results come back, we imagine a third of our department can retire. We’d be looking to possibly hire 100 firefighters over the next 4 to 5 years off of this test. Syracuse Fire Chief Michael Monds

As noted on the civil service examination announcement, the salary can range from $46,964 to $69,931. However, changing conditions may make it necessary to certify vacancies at higher or lower salaries.

“When somebody calls 911, we see people on their worst days. It’s a great need in our community whether somebody is having a fire, a medical emergency, if they’re involved in a car accident…we do a wide variety for the city and it’s a great need.” syracuse fire chief michael monds

If you’re interested in applying to become a member of the Syracuse Fire Department, email the SFD recruiting team at SFDoutreach@syrgov.net.

For more information on the Onondaga County civil service exam, click here.