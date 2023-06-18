SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – If your kids like fishing, why not do it for an important cause?

The Jaden Ruble Take a Kid Karpin’ catch and release carp fishing tournament is happening next Saturday, June 24, at Long Branch Park in Liverpool.

Steve Hitchcock, board member of the Wild Carp Club of Central New York, joined NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith on The Morning News to talk more about this year’s event.

The tournament is open to anglers ages 7-16. You can register as a team of four or five kids or you can sign up as pairs or an individual. No experience is required!!

If you’re child has never fished, members of the Wild Carp Club of CNY will be on standby for support and stocked with carp fishing equipment for those who don’t have it.

The event also falls under New York State’s free fishing weekend, meaning no license is necessary.

In addition to the fishing fun, members of Central New York Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be in attendance to share age-appropriate information on mental health and available resources. Sadly, the Wild Carp Club of CNY was touched by teen suicide.

The tournament will run from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Space is limited. The cost to fish is $10.00 per angler.

To register, email ‘kidskarpin@gmail.com’ to reserve your spot!