SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – If you like fishing, why not do it for a good cause?

The Jaden Ruble Take a Kid Karpin’ catch and release carp fishing tournament for children is happening next Saturday, June 25 at Long Branch Park in Liverpool.

Steve Hitchcock, board member of the Wild Carp Club of Central New York joined NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith to talk more about this year’s event.

The tournament is open to anglers ages 7-16. You can register as a team of 4 or 5 kids or you can sign jp as pairs or an individual. Regardless, no experience is required!

Members of the Wild Carp Club of CNY will be on standby with carp fishing equipment and for support.

The tournament will run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 in the afternoon. This is a New York State free fishing weekend. No fishing licence is required.

Cost to fish the tournament is $10.00 per angler. Space is limited. You can email “kidskarpin@gmail.com” to reserve your spot.