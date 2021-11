(WSYR-TV) — New efforts are underway in Oneida County to prevent overdose deaths and reach more people who are struggling with addiction. When a deadly batch of drugs hits the streets, a text alert message program gets the information out right away, like it did over the summer, when cocaine spiked with fentanyl triggered a rash of overdoses.

To learn more, NewsChannel 9 welcomes Jared Henderson, from the county’s opioid task force.