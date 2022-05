(WSYR-TV) — The green light has been given to parents to boost their 5–11-year-old children. But with roughly 34% of kids in this state receiving their initial COVID-19 vaccination, the push to get parents to vax their children is tough.

Upstate Infectious Diseases Dr. Joe Domachowske joined NewsChannel 9 Monday to discuss the reasons why parents should get their children vaccinated against COVID and why the booster has been approved.