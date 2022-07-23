SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the summer heat continues, many Central New Yorkers are going to be looking for a place to cool off, but lifeguard shortages are making that a bit of a challenge.

The YMCA of Central New York is working to give people more options this summer.

Stefanie Noble, Vice President of Marketing and Communication and Jennifer Brown, Director of Aquatics and Safety, joined NewsChannel 9 Saturday morning to talk about the organization’s push to hire.

“We increased the wages for our lifeguards in 2021. We’ve also expanded our hiring to include age 15, allowing more teenagers to get important and impactful work experience.” JENNIFER BROWN, DIRECTOR OR AQUATICS AND SAFETY, YMCA OF CENTRAL NEW YORK

YMCA pools are open all year and the need for lifeguards is constant. The YMCA runs lifeguard training classes throughout the year to ensure guards are up-to-date on certifications.

The YMCA of Central New York will also cover the cost of classes to make it easier for people to complete the necessary training.

People who train at the YMCA to be lifeguards can work at YMCA pools, but will also be able to help impact shortages at other local pools and beaches to help ensure water safety for all.

To learn more about training to become a lifeguard with the YMCA of Central New York, click here.