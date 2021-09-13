Lawyer involved in Attica prison uprising case talks about it 50 years later

ATTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been 50 years since the Attica uprising ended on September 13 1971. The end came four days after prisoners seized control of Attica Correctional near Buffalo.

State police retook most of the prison, but about a thousand prisoners took 40 guards and employees hostage.  After negotiations failed, state police indiscriminately shot, killing 10 hostages and 29 inmates. There were 89 left hurt.

Syracuse lawyer Joe Heath suddenly found himself thrust into this situation in 1971. He joined NewsChannel 9 to talk about his experiences.

