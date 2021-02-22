NewsChannel speaks with local doctor as COVID-19 variants continue to spread in the US Interviews Posted: Feb 22, 2021 / 05:45 PM EST / Updated: Feb 22, 2021 / 05:45 PM EST (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Dr. Stephen Thomas from Upstate University Hospital on Monday as COVID-19 variants continue to spread in the United States. Click the player above to watch the full interview.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App