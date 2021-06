ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Benjamin Fechtner studies Mechnical Engineering Technologies at Onondaga Community College. He shared what he he likes about the program.

"We are working in hands on labs both with drafting programs as well as with manufacturing and tools so that we can get experience with what it's really like on the floor and what it's going to be like in the office," Fechtner said.