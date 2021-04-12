Pastor who responded after baby was killed talks about Syracuse violence with NewsChannel 9

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When Syracuse Police responded to the Strathmore neighborhood of Syracuse after an 11-month-old baby had been shot and killed, not far behind officers was Pastor Daren Jaime.

More than 24 hours after a shooting killed an 11-month-old baby and hurt two other girls, Syracuse Police detectives are desperate for people with information about what happened to come forward.

The baby, who police haven’t named, and two other girls, ages 4 and 8, were hit by gunfire into the back windows of the car they were riding in Syracuse’s Strathmore neighborhood, the chief and Onondaga County District Attorney tell NewsChannel 9.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, the mother of the two girls who will recover says the five of them were headed to the grocery store Sunday night.

To watch Pastor Jaime’s interview, click the video player above.