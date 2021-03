GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- Kinney Drugs announced on Tuesday that it is partnering with the Association on Aging in New York for a 10-week, 21-county pilot program that will give seniors, 65 years and older, the opportunity to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments by phone.

“Securing a vaccination appointment is often too burdensome, especially for seniors who aren’t technologically savvy. Many do not have a caretaker to help them navigate this process, so it’s important that we assist these seniors in securing a vaccine. Being an already vulnerable population, they need us to be there for them. Bringing vaccine closer to their communities will be critical to protecting them against this virus and eventually ending this pandemic,” said John Marraffa, R.Ph., VP of Healthcare Services Integration for KPH Healthcare Services.