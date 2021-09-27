To comply with state mandate, St. Joseph’s Hospital plans to suspend unvaccinated workers at midnight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The chief medical officer for St. Joseph’s Hospital tells NewsChannel 9 that his facility will meet the state vaccination mandate and suspend unvaccinated workers Monday at midnight.

The percentage of unvaccinated workers could dwindle down to around six percent by the end of the week, Dr. Philip Falcone says.

State data listed St. Joe’s at only a 77% compliance rate last week, but hospital workers have been taking advantage of last-minute shots across the state.

Once employees are suspended, they have until October 8 to get vaccinated or face firing.

Dr. Falcone said the hospital is pausing some elective surgeries based on available staffing.