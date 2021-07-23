State Attorney General speaks on efforts to reduce gun violence, Syracuse gun buybacks

Interviews
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It has been a terrible summer for gun violence in Syracuse.  Several people have been murdered, some being in their teens, and even a young baby girl. Many others have survived being shot, and the city has been scarred by the gun shots.  

This is why the State Attorney General has organized a gun buyback in Syracuse on July 24 to try to get some of those guns off the streets.

State Attorney General Letitia James joined NewsChannel 9 to talk about these efforts to reduce gun violence in Syracuse.

