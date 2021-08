NEW YORK --- In her first address as the state's chief executive, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul skewered the COVID relief process from Washington down, saying she's "not at all satisfied" with the pace in which funds have been distributed.

In the address, which came just hours after her ceremonial swearing in Tuesday, praised the work of President Joe Biden and New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, but insisted that New Yorkers who qualify for financial assistance need to get their money ASAP: "I want the money out now," she said.