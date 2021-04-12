Mayor Walsh talks with NewsChannel 9 about shooting that killed baby less than a mile from his home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh joined NewsChannel 9 on Monday to talk about the shooting that killed an 11-month-old baby girl less than a mile from his home.

The baby, who police haven’t named, and two other girls, ages 4 and 8, were hit by gunfire into the back windows of the car they were riding in Syracuse’s Strathmore neighborhood, the chief and Onondaga County District Attorney tell NewsChannel 9.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, the mother of the two girls who will recover says the five of them were headed to the grocery store Sunday night. She said, “I tried to save her. I tried. I tried to save my baby cousin. I tried to save her. But it was too late.”

The shooting happened on Grant Avenue, just a block from the intersection of Bellevue Avenue and South Geddes Street, just before 7 p.m. Sunday.

To hear what the mayor had to say, click the video player above.