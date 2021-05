LOS ANGELES, C.A. (WSYR-TV)-- There's nothing like being able to go to work in the next room, and living at the office comes with its perks. However, experts at Cedars-Sinai have noticed some downsides when it comes to health, too.

People have been developing more joint pains. Others, with the fridge right next to them, have been packing on the pounds. The isolation has also led to increased rates of anxiety, depression and substance use.