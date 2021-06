SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s almost the Fourth of July weekend, and families are planning parties and get-togethers to celebrate the holiday. However, now the World Health Organization is recommending mask-wearing once again.

The question remains: should we put our masks back on, and how does the Delta variant factor in? Upstate Global Health Director Dr. Stephen Thomas talked to NewsChannel 9 to provide some clarity on the subject.