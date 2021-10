UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Both here in Central New York and across the nation, businesses are experiencing staffing shortages. Assistant Professor Pritha Chaudhuri of Economics from Hamilton College discusses why these labor deficiencies are happening.

Overall, Chaudhuri says that due the increase in worry brought on by the pandemic, more people are shifting to jobs where they do not come in contact with people, or where they can stay home with their families. Professor Chaudhuri explains that the unemployment benefits were apart of the reason for the shortage. However, now that these benefits have stopped there are other factors that have made an impact.