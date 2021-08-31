V. President of Syracuse company making vaccine production equipment talks about worker shortage

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A company playing a key role in the fight against COVID-19. Feldmeier Equipment has two facilities in Syracuse. They manufacture stainless steel tanks for the production of COVID-19 vaccines.

However, the company is in need of workers to make the “vessels” to keep up with demand. Dave Pollock, Vice President of Feldmeier Equipment joined NewsChannel 9 to talk about the company and the need for workers.

You can find information about employment at Feldmeier Equipment here.