SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Memorial Day weekend is upon us and while the holiday might mean different things to different people.

For some, it’s beaches and barbecues, an then there is the true meaning of of the holiday.

Deborah Bradbard, a Senior Research Associate at Syracuse University Institute for Veterans and Military Families, joined NewsChannel 9 Friday to talk about how to properly remember Memorial Day.

Click on the video player above to watch the interview.