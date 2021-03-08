Iris St. Meran is an award-winning journalist who joined the NewsChannel 9 team as a reporter in March 2021.

She was born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts and roots for all the home teams in Beantown.

However, she is no stranger to Central New York. She worked at Spectrum News in Central New York for more than a decade where she served as the main co-anchor for the channel’s evening regional newscast, as well as Live at 4:30 .

Throughout her career, Iris has covered a number of impactful, life-changing stories. She earned a first place award from the New York Associated Press for her series on the heroin epidemic in Central New York called, Addicted: Heroin’s Hold. That series is an example of her commitment to amplifying voices in the community. In another multi-part series, Troubled Water: Crisis in Flint, Iris found inspiration in the Michigan community’s ability to come together in the midst of crisis. Iris co-hosts a podcast called The Ladies’ Room – which highlights women who have overcome challenges and are making an impact in their communities and beyond. She’s also very passionate about giving back and serves as a mentor to students in the Syracuse City School District.

Iris got her start in television at NECN (New England Cable News) as a web producer and desk assistant. She graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

When she’s not working she enjoys checking out new restaurants or out for a walk or hike with her husband and two rescue dogs, Brady and Mr. T!