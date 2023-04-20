Isabella Colella

Isabella Colello is NewsChannel 9’s Northern New York Reporter and works from ABC50 in Watertown. She joined our team in July of 2022.

Prior to her work with NewsChannel 9, she was ABC50’s Digital Media Journalist for two years, where she helped grow their digital news presence.

Isabella graduated from Ithaca College in 2020 (Go Bombers!) with degrees in Film, Photography, and Environmental studies. She was born and raised in the Thousand Islands region and returned there following graduation.

She now covers stories across the North Country, an area that spans from southern Lewis County to northern St. Lawrence County. She often is reporting on the Fort Drum military installation or along the St. Lawrence River.

When Isabella isn’t reporting, she is often spending time with her rescued greyhound “Belle,” finding new vegan food spots to try or enjoying the natural beauties the North Country has to offer.

If you see Isabella out, make sure to say hello. She encourages her viewers to reach out to her with story ideas at isabellacolello@informnny.com.