Reigning BMX gold medalist Connor Fields stretchered off

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 30: Photographers shooting in Connor Fields of Team United States, Sylvain Andre of Team France, Romain Mahieu of Team France, Twan van Gendt of Team Netherlands, Vincent Pelluard of Team Colombia, Nicolas Torres of Team Argentina and Carlos Alberto Ramirez Yepes of Team Colombia as they compete during the Men’s BMX semifinal heat 1, run 2 on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

TOKYO (AP) — Reigning BMX racing gold medalist Connor Fields of the United States has been carried off on a stretcher after crashing in the third semifinal heat at the Tokyo Olympics.

Fields was fourth after his opening two heats and landed hard off a jump heading into the first turn in the third run. The 28-year-old from Las Vegas slammed into the turn and lay on the track as medical personnel rushed out to help him.

Fields was attended to for several minutes before being carried away. He qualified for the finals, but will not be able to race.

He became the first American BMX rider to win gold at the 2016 Rio Games and was a favorite to win it again in Tokyo.