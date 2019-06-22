Jeff Kulikowsky feels right at home covering news in Central New York, growing up in Homer and graduating from Ithaca College. He started his career in Ithaca working in radio and then television before coming to NewsChannel 9.

In mid-November 2020 Jeff became the co-anchor alongside Christie Casciano for NewsChannel 9 at 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m.

In addition to his anchoring duties, Jeff will continue to cover everything from crime and courts to politics and green technology plus breaking news of the day.

He has a particular focus on the economy, including job creation and certain emerging sectors, like drones and high tech.

Jeff’s long running Made in Central New York series highlights companies and businesses working in our community that reach far beyond our area.

Jeff has been at NewsChannel 9 since 2000.

You can email Jeff at JeffreyKulikowsky@LocalSYR.com or follow him on Twitter @JeffNC9.