Jeremy Skiba

After spending four years in the Midwest as an award-winning anchor/reporter with News Channel Nebraska and lead anchor/reporter with ABC10UP in Michigan, Jeremy is excited to be back in his native home state.

Originally from Suffolk County, NY, Jeremy graduated from Hofstra University in 2019 with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a double minor in Public Affairs and Radio/Television/Film. At Hofstra, Jeremy had the opportunity to meet and interview New York Islanders players and coaches at regular-season games for WRHU, a dream come true for a lifelong Isles fan. He also worked as a beat reporter for the New York Jets during the 2018 NFL season.

In September 2019, he moved to Michigan where he became the broadcast voice of the Port Huron Prowlers, a Federal Prospects Hockey League team before he moved on to the news at ABC10UP.

In 2023, the Nebraska Broadcasters Association awarded Jeremy the Silver Award for best In-Depth/Investigative Story.

In his spare time, Jeremy can be found fishing, playing hockey, golfing, or spending time with family and friends. If you have a news tip or story idea, you can send him an email at jeremyskiba@localsyr.com