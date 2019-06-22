After working more than two decades and filling many different roles on the Storm Team, Jim became Chief Meteorologist in January 2017.

Jim started his NewsChannel 9 career more than 35 years ago. He interned in the weather office while still a student at East Syracuse Minoa high school.

After studying meteorology at SUNY Oswego for two years, Jim transferred to Penn State where he received his bachelor of science degree in meteorology.

Jim was an on-air meteorologist in Burlington, Vermont and Portland, Maine before joining the Storm Team in January 1995.

His Storm Team forecasts are approved by the American Meteorological Society.

While at NewsChannel 9, Jim has visited hundreds of classrooms teaching students about the variety of weather that central New York is known for.

In addition, Jim has served as the Honorary Chair of the local Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Over the years Jim has also served on the board of the Central New York Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and was a part of a number of Muscular Dystrophy Labor Day Telethons..