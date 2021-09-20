Arc of Onondaga looking to fill 30-40 open positions as direct support professionals

Jobs
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Arc of Onondaga is set to host a job fair this Thursday, September 23. It’s a partnership with chapters across New York State, and the agencies are doing what they can to fill a nearly 25% vacancy rate in New York State.  

That represents nearly 4,000 available jobs across New York State. Locally ARC of Onondaga is looking to fill 30-40 positions for direct support professionals. Thursday’s job fair is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Arc’s offices at 600 South Wilbur Avenue in Syracuse.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Future of 81

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area