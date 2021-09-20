Arc of Onondaga looking to fill 30-40 open positions as direct support professionals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Arc of Onondaga is set to host a job fair this Thursday, September 23. It’s a partnership with chapters across New York State, and the agencies are doing what they can to fill a nearly 25% vacancy rate in New York State.

That represents nearly 4,000 available jobs across New York State. Locally ARC of Onondaga is looking to fill 30-40 positions for direct support professionals. Thursday’s job fair is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Arc’s offices at 600 South Wilbur Avenue in Syracuse.