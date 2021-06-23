City of Syracuse holding job fair to fill immediate city government positions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced on Wednesday that an in person government job fair will be held on Tuesday, June 29 at Cecile Community Center from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The mayor says this is part of continued efforts to support job seekers and prioritize the recovery of government operations in the wake of COVID-19.

The job fair will feature representatives from several departments across the City of Syracuse government who will meet with residents and individuals interested in careers with the city.

“We know the pandemic has had a significant impact on the hiring process, not just for city government but for job seekers who have tried to navigate virtual job fairs and unfamiliar methods of recruitment,” said Mayor Walsh. “With those restrictions lifted and the upcoming start of a new budget year, we are ready to host an in-person job fair and connect with residents interested in joining our team.”

Walsh says the City’s Indeed.com account, which lists city employment opportunities, currently has 24 job openings with more coming online in preparation for the 2022 fiscal year which begins in July. The City has immediate openings in trades, administrative and professional positions.

Residents must live in the City of Syracuse as a requirement of employment with some exceptions. Open positions can be found here.

The job fair will also feature Onondaga County Civil Service Office and CNY Works.

Onsite job interviews will be available for some of the listed positions and candidates are encouraged to come prepared for immediate interviews and have several copies of their resume on hand.

CNY Works will be available to provide resume tips and services. Any questions about the job fair can be directed to personnel@syrgov.net or by calling (315) 448-8780.