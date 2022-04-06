SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) – You don’t hear as much about it as hospital nursing shortages, but the need for home care nurses is just as dire and only projected to get worse.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need is projected to grow by more than 30% in the next decade which is why Nascentia Health is launching Central New York’s first residency program aimed at home care.

It’s been a long struggle finding skilled nurses to care for patients at home, and JoAnn Racino of Nascentia Health says the COVID-19 pandemic has made things that much worse.

“We, just like every other area of healthcare, we do need nurses. Hospitals are discharging patients faster and faster and as they’re discharged earlier, they need support in their home, and that’s where we play our role.” JoAnn Racino, RN, Director of Clinical Education, Nascentia Health

With the help of a $300,000 grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, Nascentia Health will provide novice nurses hands-on experience focused on a career in home care rather than in the hospital.

The home care residency program is a 12-month program with an individualized educational format. Those accepted will work one-on-one with experienced home care instructors and will shadow skilled nurses on patient visits to hone their proficiency in a home-based environment.

Home care gives a nurse the opportunity to really do what most nurses went into nursing for: to care for that patient one-on-one. You’re able to sit down in their home, talk to them, see why they’re not able to meet their health goals, to help them be the best that they can be. JoAnn Racino, RN, Director of Clinical Education, Nascentia Health

Perks and benefits include:

$12,000 sign-on bonus

Competitive salary and benefits

Eligibility for loan repayment, tuition reimbursement

Nascentia Health company vehicle and paid mileage

Monday to Friday work hours

No weekend shifts or on-call duties in first year

“If the nurse resident decides they want to continue their education for their bachelor’s degree or if they are already coming to us bachelor’s prepared, they can start working on their masters,” Racino explained. “This gives them the same opportunity to learn the same acute care skills they would in a hospital but in a setting that allows them to do it one-on-one with their patient without that background noise.”

Nurse residents will have the opportunity to work with diverse patients ranging from mothers, infants, and children to adults, the elderly, and end-of-life care.

To apply for the program, you must be graduating from an accredited nursing program or already have your Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) or Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) with less than one year of clinical experience.

The first cohort begins in early July of 2022. If you’re interested in applying for Nascentia Health’s home care residency program, click here.