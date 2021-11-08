Oneida Nation to increase starting pay between $17 and $20 for these entry level jobs

ONEIDA NATION, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida National announced on Monday that it will be raising starting pay for all housekeepers to an $18/hr and starting pay to $17-$20/hr for a variety of culinary positions, including cooks and cashiers.

The increase in hourly wages for these positions are in addition to providing a $1,000 sign-on bonus for news hires in housekeeping and culinary roles along with health care and 401k benefits.

“These targeted pay increases reward our current staff and will attract new employees to join us by catapulting Oneida Nation Enterprises to the front of the pack in paying wages that these critical roles deserve,” said Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter. “This investment in our employees will ensure we keep our dominant position in a hyper-competitive industry, while maintaining our exceptional standards.”