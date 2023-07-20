CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nurses at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center take pride in serving their patients.

“I was born in this hospital, I had my children in this hospital,” said Judy Gallow, an Assistant Nurse Manager. “It’s a community hospital. When I first became a nurse, I worked in Syracuse for six months and then I came here.”

Gallow is among a group here helping to train the next generation.

“We love our students, we really try to cultivate a sense with them that we’re invested from the moment we admit them,” said Melissa Schmidt who is a nursing professor at Tompkins Cortland Community College and a registered nurse.

In 2019, Tompkins Cortland Community College and Guthrie Cortland Medical Center partnered to create a nursing program with hands-on training. It was right before the pandemic, and both saw the need continue to grow for nursing care. So, they expanded to offer the program during evenings and weekends.

“It used to be very traditional academia that if I didn’t fit my life to that program, I couldn’t follow through with that degree, that dream,” said Kansas Underwood, the Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Operations at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center. “Now I can do that having a family, I can do that having a full-time job.”

This collaboration is working.

“Given that we’ve been able to graduate almost now, it will be 40 new nurses, in the course of just three years, given that there’s such a massive need in this community for nursing and professional nurses I would consider this to be a huge success,” said Amy Kremenek, Tompkins Cortland Community College President.

They want to continue to build on that success with this expansion.

This partnership has two new cohorts with December graduations, which will help fill nursing positions year-round.