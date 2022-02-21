DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Six Flags Darien Lake is kicking off the 2022 season with a hiring spree.

The theme park is taking on 1,500 employees for the upcoming season. Positions include ride operators, lifeguards, food service, security, games, retail, camping and more.

Pay rates for job seekers age 14 and up begin at $13.20 per hour. Experienced candidates age 18 and older can earn $15.00 per hour or more, with no experience needed. Training will be provided at the park.

Employees also get discounts, unlimited park admission, and more.

Interested potential employees can attend a hiring event on Saturday, March 5 at the Six Flags Darien Lake Hotel. The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.