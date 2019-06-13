After nearly 30 years in practice, attorney Joe Stanley has built a reputation for connecting with his clients and fighting for their compensation. About 95% of his practice is dedicated to litigation, helping clients with serious injuries, but he’s often asked questions about any and all areas of the law.

Joe knows that problems can often be life-altering for people, even when they don’t seem that significant to others.

His goal is to offer a different perspective on legal matters with our weekly chats on localsyr.com … to bring a human face to the law. We encourage you to submit your questions.

Attorney Joe Stanley regularly appears on NewsChannel 9’s “Bridge Street” to answer questions submitted by viewers regarding the law. He also makes appearances occasionally during commercial breaks on The Morning News on NewsChannel 9.

About Joe Stanley

Attorney Joe Stanley is a Syracuse native. He did his undergraduate work at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry, and graduated Summa Cum Laude from the Syracuse University Law School.

Joe has a reputation as a meticulous litigator who connects with his clients, fighting for their compensation. He has litigated cases involving serious car accidents, medical malpractice, product failure, construction site injuries and more.

Joe knows what the insurance companies are looking for, how they operate, and how to beat them. That’s how he and his team at Stanley Law win the settlements they win.

