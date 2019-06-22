John DiPasquale

I was born in Syracuse, but grew up in Seneca Falls in the heart of the Finger Lakes. I went to school at Oswego State, where I earned my BS in Meteorology.

I loved my time at Oswego, especially the view of Lake Ontario and lake effect snow! It was a perfect school for studying weather since you had a weather lab essentially in your backyard called Lake Ontario.

Since graduating college, I have worked all over the Northeast, including Central New York.

I love being a meteorologist here in Syracuse and Central New York because the weather changes quite frequently and poses many unique challenges with a special thanks to Lake Ontario for that, especially in the winter!

My favorite type of weather is snow. My least favorite is heat.

I love the fall season and just wish it would last longer.

My hobbies are working out with weights, playing many sports — especially basketball — and walking and running some of the awesome trails in CNY.

My favorite type of food is Italian and I love almost all types of music.