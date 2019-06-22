Joshua Martin

Josh joined the NewsChannel 9 team in July 2018.

He grew up in Nedrow and attended Onondaga High School. Growing up, Josh watched NewsChannel 9 and dreamed of one day becoming a journalist.

After attending Herkimer Community College and then SUNY Oswego, Josh began his career in journalism at WBNG 12 News in Binghamton. For nearly four years, he reported in the Southern Tier of New York.

It was there that Josh helped launched the franchise “Digging Deeper” — an investigative series for WBNG. He was also named the New York State Broadcasters Association Social Media Personality of the Year in 2018.

Prior to joining WBNG, he was also a beat reporter for ProPlayersInsiders, covering the Buffalo Bills.

Josh loves to serve the community he grew up in. In his free time, he enjoys playing basketball, golf and spending time with family. He is a proud season ticket holder for Syracuse football, an all around Orange fanatic, a New York Yankees supporter, and a Buffalo Bills fan.

If you have a story you think should be told, feel free to email Josh at JoshuaMartin@localsyr.com.