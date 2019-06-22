Julia LeBlanc joined the NewsChannel 9 team as a reporter in August of 2018.

Before making her way to Syracuse, Julia spent one year as a reporter for WUTR-TV in Utica. While in the Mohawk Valley, she focused much of her attention covering stories involving crime and school safety.

She comes to us from a small town in Connecticut, where she gets her passion for these topics.

Julia graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Connecticut in May 2017, earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism and communication.

As a UConn Husky, she was an anchor and reporter for their TV station, UCTV.

Julia also spent some time as a news editorial intern for News 12 Connecticut and NBC Connecticut. While she recognizes the Connecticut–Syracuse rivalry, she’s ready to wear Orange!

When Julia’s not working, she loves exploring, testing out new restaurants, and spending time with her family.

If there’s a story that has touched you or someone you know, she wants to hear about it. Send her an email at julialeblanc@localsyr.com.

You can also follow Julia on Twitter and Facebook.