Kate Thornton joined the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team in January 2014, and brings you your Forecast First on The Morning News each weekday morning, noon, and on Bridge Street.

Kate is an award winning meteorologist who has been forecasting the weather in upstate New York for more than a decade. She’s forecasted everything from tropical storms with flooding rains, tornadoes, blizzards, sunny stretches, and of course lake effect snow.

A life-long Upstate New Yorker, Kate calls the small village of Saugerties in the Mid-Hudson Valley her hometown. That’s where her love for weather sparked at just 10 years old. She pursued her love of weather at the University at Albany, graduating in 2009 with a bachelor’s in Meteorology and minors in Geography, Business, and obtaining a GIS certificate.

She later continued her studies in the broadcast field and attended the New School of Radio and Television where she completed the broadcast journalism program with top honors.

Before coming to WSYR-TV, Kate started her broadcast career from just down I-81 as the Weekend Meteorologist/Weekday Multi-Media Journalist for WICZ-TV Fox40 in Binghamton, NY.

In her spare time, Kate loves to spend time with her friends and growing family. She and her sports anchor/reporter husband Erik are first time parents, raising their daughter in the Syracuse suburbs. They also have a rescue dog, a Shih Tzu named “Franzen,” who they love to pieces.

You can usually find Kate out running while pushing her daughter in the stroller at a race or working out with her group of mom friends. Kate also fuels her second passion, volleyball as a local coach.

Kate has a passion for the weather and explaining the forecast to the NewsChannel 9 viewers. One of her favorite things to do is to visit local schools to share her love for weather and the importance of STEM to young minds.

You can watch Kate share that passion during “Cool Schools Live” on The Morning News where she showcases different schools in Central New York and what makes them cool and unique. Kate and her fellow The Morning News teammate Jennifer Sanders co-anchor “Friday Morning Lights” at the area high schools ahead of upcoming football games