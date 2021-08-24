Kathy Hochul, Syracuse University alum and Upstate native, sworn in as New York’s 57th Governor

August 24, 2021 – Albany, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul is sworn-in as New York State’s 57th Governor by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore during a midnight ceremony at the New York State Capitol. First Gentleman Bill Hochul holds the Bible. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seconds after midnight Tuesday, Kathy Hochul was sworn in as the 57th Governor of New York, the first woman in state history to hold the highest office and first Upstate native in 100 years.

Hochul was sworn in during a private ceremony by the State’s Chief Judge, Janet DiFiore. Members of her family and staff were in attendance.

August 24, 2021 – Albany, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul is sworn-in as New York State’s 57th Governor by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore during a midnight ceremony at the New York State Capitol. First Gentleman Bill Hochul holds the Bible. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

August 24, 2021 – Albany, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul is sworn-in as New York State’s 57th Governor by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore during a midnight ceremony at the New York State Capitol. First Gentleman Bill Hochul holds the Bible. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

August 24, 2021 – Albany, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul is sworn-in as New York State’s 57th Governor by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore during a midnight ceremony at the New York State Capitol. Also pictured are First Gentleman Bill Hochul , Katie Hochul and Matt Gloudeman, and Will and Christina Hochul.(Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

August 24, 2021 – Albany, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul is sworn-in as New York State’s 57th Governor by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore during a midnight ceremony at the New York State Capitol. Also pictured are First Gentleman Bill Hochul , Katie Hochul and Matt Gloudeman, and Will and Christina Hochul.(Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

The Buffalo-area native and Syracuse University alum has been Lieutenant Governor for the last six years. She previously served as U.S. Congresswoman, Erie County Clerk and Town of Hamburg board member.

Governor Hochul will participate in a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony at 10am Tuesday and address the people of New York at 3pm. Both events will be broadcast on NewsChannel 9 and streamed on LocalSYR.com.

Hochul succeeds Governor Andrew Cuomo, who’s resignation took effect at midnight between Monday and Tuesday. He left office after an investigation by the State Attorney General found he sexually harassed 11 women.

Cuomo has apologized to the women for making them feel uncomfortable, but maintains he did nothing wrong.