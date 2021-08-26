Watch full speech where Governor Kathy Hochul introduces Brian Benjamin as Lt. Governor

HARLEM, N.Y. (WROC-TV) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has selected Brian Benjamin, a state senator from New York City, as her choice for lieutenant governor.

The governor’s selection was reported Wednesday, although neither of their offices would confirm the information.

“Happy to be here in Harlem to announce, and I think this is a secret, right?” Hochul said. “There’s no secrets. I am so delighted to announce my partner, and the word partner means something to me. Someone who works side-by-side in the trenches, someone to be out there championing our policies and the administration’s agenda in every corner of the state, with a real focus on new York City.”

Benjamin is second to become the state’s second Black lieutenant governor, as Hochul herself became the first female governor in New York history when she was sworn into office on Tuesday.

“I never imagined in a million years that I would be standing here as the lieutenant governor of New York,” Benjamin said.