Laura Aronson joined the NewsChannel 9 team in November of 2023. Laura is the Anchor and Producer of the weekend morning broadcasts airing right before Good Morning America as well as reporting during the week.

She was born and raised in New York. She graduated from Pace University Magna Cum Laude with her Bachelor of Arts at only 20 years of age. While in university, she focused on Cognitive Neuroscience, Social and Behavioral Economic Research. She was one of Pace University’s Top 100 Scholars. She also excelled in Pace’s Political Science Department, receiving several awards for her work in the National Model United Nations in New York and Washington, D.C.

Laura started her career in film and television, working on productions for CBS, NBC, Netflix, Hulu, and Apple TV when she became eligible to join the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). She is proud to be a part of the approximately 160,000 actors, broadcast journalists, news writers, news editors, program hosts, and other media professionals SAG-AFTRA represents.

Laura’s broadcasting journey began on the West Coast, solo anchoring and producing the 4 and 6 p.m. newscasts of CBS 13 On Your Side streaming throughout Arizona and Southern California. In addition to frequent border coverage, Laura traveled to San Luis Río Colorado, Mexico as Title 42, the pandemic-era immigration policy expired. Laura also covered the Arizona Cardinals Training Camp.

Anything you’d like to share with Laura? Send her an email at lauraaronson@localsyr.com and for the latest updates, follow @LauraAronso on Instagram and Twitter.