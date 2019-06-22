Lindsay joined NewsChannel 9 in October 2016. She did not move far, as she is a native of the Binghamton area.

She received her B.S. degree in Meteorology with a minor in Journalism from the State University of New York College at Oneonta.



Her passion for weather started at an early age when her fascination with clouds and thunderstorms developed.

Witnessing the impact of severe weather in the Southern Tier has taught her how important the weather is to people, whether they’re planning a picnic or preparing for an emergency.

Lindsay previously worked at WICZ Fox 40 in Binghamton as a Meteorologist/Reporter. While at Fox 40 she enjoyed many visits to local schools.

One of her favorite memories while in Binghamton was receiving the honor of being crowned co-champion of the 2015 Celebrity Spiedie Cooking Competition at the Binghamton Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally.



In her free time, Lindsay enjoys photography, biking, hiking, and following local sports teams.



Lindsay has always admired Syracuse and she is thrilled to be part of the community. She loves to explore what the city has to offer.

Some of her favorite things in Syracuse so far are skating in Clinton Square, the fabulous restaurants and the shopping!



You can follow her on Facebook at Meteorologist Lindsay Raychel and on Twitter @LindsayrNC9